Metaverse technology provider Immersal has revealed that its visual positioning technology (VPS) is being used to create AR experiences in and around Nokia Arena, in Tampere, Finland, sitting on top of a 5G network.
Located on the Central Deck in the heart of Tampere, Nokia Arena is described as a next-generation experience centre that represents a new era of event experiences. The arena hosts a hotel, casino, facilities and restaurants that can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators for event experiences.
Revealing the extent of the deployment, Immersal noted that different augmented reality applications and experiences are very interesting use cases for 5G. As the Nokia Arena includes a 5G network from Nokia and operator Elisa, and the indoor arena is fitted with 5G base stations, AR applications have the required data bandwidth and response times. Multiaccess edge computing servers can offer the low latency needed for real-time apps like player tracking in AR.
The pilot application which is currently available for Nokia and its VIP visitors at Nokia Arena includes signs inside the arena, AR experiences like the stadium decorated with playing home teams’ logos, videos in AR and interactive AR experiences.
"Immersive AR experiences are an effective way for stadiums and indoor arenas to engage audiences and increase revenue," commented Immersal CEO Matias Koski. “The growing interest in AR reflects the desire of venues to enhance the overall event experience, boost audience engagement and explore additional revenue opportunities.”
“We want to serve and impress the visitors of Nokia Arena and AR innovations are one way to do this. Our cooperation with Nokia allows us to offer the latest 5G technology which opens all kinds of new services which visitors, artists, teams, fans — the whole community — can enjoy in the future,” added Marko Hurme, CEO of Nokia Arena explaining is vision.” Nokia Arena hosts many sports and cultural events, including international and local ice hockey matches. AR-based experiences are already in use now.”
“Nokia Arena is a pioneer in music, sports and business events, and also a Finnish landmark,” said Lauri Alho, head of ecosystem development at Nokia. “The way digital and physical experiences are delivered will be transformed with the help of 5G technologies in the future. VPS and AR are technologies which can benefit from 5G capabilities.”
