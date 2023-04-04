In the Fox Corporation owned ad-supported video-on-demand service’s latest partnership with the global multi-platform media company, Tubi has entered an exclusive content deal with VICE Media Group to debut eight original documentaries.
The new deal is said to highlight the free streamer’s dedication to expanding its original unscripted offering and serving its viewers more of what they love, speaking to the hottest topics of today.
Kicking off the slate, The Cult Of Elon will debut on 24 April and follows the story of Elon Musk and Tesla’s success, examining his path to becoming one of the most influential and controversial businesspeople by creating a powerful cult of personality. Next up will be Vigilante Inc, set to debut on 6 May investigating the volatile world of online vigilantism, as told through a recent manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles fuelled by the crime and neighbourhood watch app, Citizen. The remaining documentaries, covering such topics as chatbot technology, mass shootings in the US, and ticket scalping, will debut throughout 2023.
VICE Distribution has worldwide rights to the slate of documentaries outside of the US.
“VICE has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we're excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise," said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today’s cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with Tubi to take a deep dive into some of today’s most timely and compelling issues with these eight brand-new documentaries,” added VICE president of global TV Morgan Hertzan.
