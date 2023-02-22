In a major strengthening of the business relationship between the IT giant and the operator, Vodafone has announced plans to expand its European collaboration with Google with regards to its TV platform as well as mobile messaging services and Pixel devices.
In the realm of television, Vodafone is to use Android TV as its preferred Group-wide set top box platform for Vodafone TV (VTV) services going forward, allowing customers to continue to access entertainment through VTV, and, now, enjoy of apps and games available on Google Play through the VTV interface. Vodafone TV powered by Android TV is designed to bring entertainment together in one place. functionality also includes the ability to talk to Google on a TV and use Chromecast built-in to bring photos and music to the big screen.
Vodafone also plans to expand the availability of Pixel smartphone and wearable devices to additional markets in 2023. Vodafone mobile customers in these countries will be able to use the fantastic new Pixel 7 phone, as well as Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds, with Vodafone’s 5G coverage. Vodafone and Google add that they will also significantly improve the experience of other connected devices, including the Pixel Watch, through Vodafone’s mobile network and OneNumber service.
The agreement will also introduce the Pixel 7 handset to Vodafone customers and build out Vodafone functionality for other Pixel categories. Android TV will also be adopted as the preferred platform for Vodafone’s television offer in nine countries. The expanded agreement will also enable Google to further use Vodafone’s 5G and fibre-optic networks.
“Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users…an engaging interactive TV experience and exciting new Android smartphones,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems at Google. “We appreciate the partnership with Vodafone and we’re excited to delight our millions of mutual customers across Europe.”
Vodafone Group chief commercial officer Aldo Bisio added: “Expanding our excellent relationship with Google further will enable us to leverage their technological innovation to provide our consumer and business customers with engaging new experiences built on best-in-class services, all of which will be underpinned by our 5G and Gigafast broadband networks.
Vodafone also plans to expand the availability of Pixel smartphone and wearable devices to additional markets in 2023. Vodafone mobile customers in these countries will be able to use the fantastic new Pixel 7 phone, as well as Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds, with Vodafone’s 5G coverage. Vodafone and Google add that they will also significantly improve the experience of other connected devices, including the Pixel Watch, through Vodafone’s mobile network and OneNumber service.
The agreement will also introduce the Pixel 7 handset to Vodafone customers and build out Vodafone functionality for other Pixel categories. Android TV will also be adopted as the preferred platform for Vodafone’s television offer in nine countries. The expanded agreement will also enable Google to further use Vodafone’s 5G and fibre-optic networks.
“Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users…an engaging interactive TV experience and exciting new Android smartphones,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems at Google. “We appreciate the partnership with Vodafone and we’re excited to delight our millions of mutual customers across Europe.”
Vodafone Group chief commercial officer Aldo Bisio added: “Expanding our excellent relationship with Google further will enable us to leverage their technological innovation to provide our consumer and business customers with engaging new experiences built on best-in-class services, all of which will be underpinned by our 5G and Gigafast broadband networks.