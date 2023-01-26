In what is being described a first of its kind demonstration, LiveU, LM. Ericsson, Nokia and the University of Patras (UoP), have joined forces to push forward 5G dynamic slicing for live content contribution using single and bonded modems.
Seen as one of the most promising mechanisms in standalone (SA) 5G networks, slices offer the ability to provide as high performance as possible, or QoS, to authorised users, end-to-end within a cellular radio and Core network. This means said LiveU that QoS-centric applications such as live uplink video transmission for event coverage have a higher probability of receiving the needed quality for ultimate signal stability on location.
The trail was undertaken under the Horizon Europe 5G-Solution project and the 5G slices were automatically set-up according to real-time analysis using several LiveU multi-cam LU800 field units and a network management process called Zero-Touch-Automation (ZTA) specially designed by Ericsson.
Each unit transmitted up to four independent camera feeds simultaneously by bonding multiple modems, networks or slices. One of which was a slice specially configured for broadcasters’ uplink video contribution. The ZTA mechanism dynamically allocated in real-time 5G slices according to LiveU units’ transmission needs and the network overall load and identified in real-time changes in the network performance resulting from the increased upload demand.
The mechanism then notified the network management orchestrator - CDSO, by Nokia - which was the driver of the reconfiguration of the network, deployed by UoP, by setting-up a special upload-oriented slice.
LiveU also noted that the trial further demonstrated that even with adaptive ZTA of dedicated “guaranteed performance” slice allocation, bonding transparently and agnostically multiple modems, networks and slices is needed so that broadcasters can enjoy the highest level of video quality and reliability in these congested areas, under changing conditions and over any network configuration.
“One of the technical obstacles to the wide deployment of slices is the static/fixed allocation of resources (spectrum, QoS within the network borders), and dynamic, per-demand management of slice allocation. This has not been automated yet. Hence the theoretical 5G benefits for remote production at scale have up to now not been fully realised,” explained Baruch Altman, head of 5G technology projects at LiveU. “These pioneering tests demonstrated how remote production can benefit from real-time, adaptive 5G/6G end-to-end dedicated slice allocation with the highest QoS possible.”
