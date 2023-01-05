Aiming to enable media companies to accelerate production workflows from anywhere with new features such remote collaboration capabilities and ingest scheduling software, Avid has released updates to its MediaCentral workflow platform.
The company believes that to keep up with the growing demand for content, broadcasters need to automate their workflows more efficiently. “Media companies face increasing competition for viewers and continued pressure to quickly and efficiently deliver more compelling content,” said David Colantuoni, Avid’s vice president of product management for video and media solutions explaining the reasons for the upgrade. “MediaCentral is the industry’s leading platform for enterprise content creation. With every software update, we unlock new levels of creativity and operational efficiency, empowering our media enterprise customers to deliver better content to their viewers in less time than ever before.”
The enhanced solution includes the MediaCentral | Acquire IP-based ingest scheduler, along with remote collaboration and improved hybrid working support. These capabilities are designed to enable media companies to accelerate production on premises and in the cloud. The introduction of MediaCentral | Acquire also adds ingest management to MediaCentral | Cloud UX, advancing Avid’s news production solution by enabling content production teams to collaborate from anywhere.
Avid’s new MediaCentral | Acquire ingest scheduler app in MediaCentral | Cloud UX also automates ingest scheduling for SDI and IP sources by controlling FastServe | Ingest, FastServe | I/Oand MediaCentral | Stream. MediaCentral | Acquire additionally supports Edit While Capture workflows for faster turnaround, while enabling ingest management from anywhere using only a web browser.
The release also builds on MediaCentral’s media production capabilities with new features such as the ability to synchronise content across different sites with MediaCentral | Sync and a completely redesigned MediaCentral | Collaborate mobile app. These give production teams even greater flexibility in how they work, from story creation all the way to delivery, whether that is a rundown-based on-air show, or content for online platforms and social media.
