Launched in time for the festive season, cloud-based as-a-service TV provider Netgem TV has announced an enhanced new line-up of content at no extra cost, comprising over 15 extra TV services, 30 games and also the recently launched ITVX.
New seasonal channels include the likes of GREAT! Movies Christmas, to live channels dedicated to popular TV shows like PBS America and Deal or no Deal USA. There is also adventure show Survivor, the Pop kids’ channel and for the first time on an operator TV platform, 123 Go, Slick Slime Sam or 5-minute Crafts — the most popular show in the world with more than 19 trillion views, 71 millions subscribers.
The content boost comes off the back of direct partnerships with large entertainment houses such as Banijay and Narrative Entertainment. The new channels are available from all direct customers of Netgem TV in the UK as well as ISP partner networks of parent Netgem including TalkTalk, Community Fibre, Lothian Broadband, Brawband, Pop Telecom, Air Broadband, Inspire, Box Broadband, PureFibre, InternetTY, Octaplus, Link Broadband, Pure Telecom, Be Smart and Wightfibre.
“Our priority at Netgem TV is always to bring the best entertainment at the lowest price to UK viewers, which is particularly important in those times of wallet crunch,” commented Netgem chief commercial and customer officer Sylvain Thevenot. “We are delighted to see our ISP partners such as TalkTalk bring even more value to their customers through fantastic Content brands added just in time for Christmas.”
The content boost comes off the back of direct partnerships with large entertainment houses such as Banijay and Narrative Entertainment. The new channels are available from all direct customers of Netgem TV in the UK as well as ISP partner networks of parent Netgem including TalkTalk, Community Fibre, Lothian Broadband, Brawband, Pop Telecom, Air Broadband, Inspire, Box Broadband, PureFibre, InternetTY, Octaplus, Link Broadband, Pure Telecom, Be Smart and Wightfibre.
“Our priority at Netgem TV is always to bring the best entertainment at the lowest price to UK viewers, which is particularly important in those times of wallet crunch,” commented Netgem chief commercial and customer officer Sylvain Thevenot. “We are delighted to see our ISP partners such as TalkTalk bring even more value to their customers through fantastic Content brands added just in time for Christmas.”