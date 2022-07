Across Europe and international markets, linear television audiences increased 10% year-on-year compared with the first half year 2021 across Eurosport and Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air networks in Europe that present live sport. This growth is particularly notable when set against a 11% decline in total television consumption across the industry so far this year. Television audiences on Eurosport channels and sport on free-to-air are up in all major markets including France (23%), Italy (19%), Poland (18%), Spain (46%) and the UK (12%). Sports coverage on the channels, including Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, were also seen to be attracting more of the available viewers with an average 12% rise in audience share.Alongside an enhanced discovery+ user experience and refreshed look for its Eurosport channels, WBDS says growth in audience and engagement has been driven by what it called a “blockbuster” line-up of live sport across the first half of the year. This included the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 , the year’s first two tennis Grand Slams, the road cycling season featuring the first Grand Tour of the year, the Giro d’Italia and a range of new rights for 2022.Unique streaming viewers on discovery+ increased almost a quarter (24% vs 2021) across all services, including the Eurosport App, during the first half of the year, while almost half as many more video views (49%) were added versus the same period in 2021. Sport on discovery+ alone has seen a significant uplift (50%) compared with the first half of last year, as video views more than doubled (149%) and streaming minutes more than tripled (213%).Eurosport’s websites also recorded significant increases in audience numbers so far this year. Eurosport.com and its local websites across Europe saw a 30% rise in unique monthly visitors, reaching more than 67 million earlier this year. More people are consuming more content with free video views nearly doubling (96%) and substantially more minutes being watched (82%). This was supported across discovery+ Sport and Eurosport social accounts which have seen a significant increase in reach (100%) and more than doubled the number of user interactions (151%) and video views (142%).“The significant growth in audience and engagement we’ve seen this year is a testament to our strategy of making content available in whatever way viewers choose to watch,” said Warner Bros. Discovery president & managing sports director, Europe, Andrew Georgiou, commenting on the results. “Throughout Europe we are unique in how we are able to engage audiences across our free-to-air, pay-TV and streaming platforms - serving all audience segments, from diehard to more casual fans and 'big eventers'. In this way, we’ve continued to grow our television audiences whilst also seeing a rapid rise in people streaming live sport on discovery+ and our digital services.”