As part of a commitment to providing British-originated children’s content that celebrates, inspires, educates and entertains the audience, UK broadcaster Channel 5’s pre-school strand, Milkshake!, has revealed a broad slate of new kids’ commissions and acquisitions.
Milkshake! will introduce three new series to its extensive existing content mix , including two new pre-school commissions.
“We’re very proud to announce such a wide range of high quality new and established children’s series that represent the best of public service content on Milkshake! for 2022 and beyond,” said Louise Bucknole, general manager, kids & family UK & Ireland at Channel 5 parent company Paramount. “Our expanding portfolio of British-originated animations, including stop-frame, live-action and factual entertainment content will be supported by fresh acquisitions that further cement the enduring appeal of Milkshake! as we strive to celebrate and reflect the pre-schooler’s world of wonderment, friendship and connection, to create those all-important memories that allow them to flourish.”
Leading the new slate is Tweedy & Fluff (40x5’, Second Home Studios and Stitchy Feet). Created by children’s author, Corrinne Averiss, Tweedy & Fluff explores love, nurture and friendship through visual comedy. Tenderly realised in handcrafted stop-motion at Second Home Studios, directed by Chris Randall. Tweedy and Fluff go everywhere together. A special bond between two big-hearted pals made from woolly yarn, who met on the workshop floor of a tweed mill and couldn’t imagine life without each other. A child’s first pet is an exciting challenge; learning to communicate with someone who doesn’t speak, getting comfortable with responsibility; feeling the anxiety that goes hand in hand with love.
Cooking With The Gills (25x11’, MCC Media) follows presenter and farmer JB Gill and his family as they reach out to talented young cooks from all over the UK to ask for help in how to prepare and cook a wide range of recipes from around the world. The Gills cook along and serve local families and friends in their rural pop-up kitchen & café. We find out about where these dishes and ingredients come from along the way.
Among the new acquisitions is French animation Oggy Oggy (156x7”, Xilam Animation). A spin-off to Oggy and the Cockroaches, a popular children’s show which has aired globally over the past 20 years. Unlike the original show which catered to pre-teen audiences, Oggy Oggy is designed for younger audiences and follows a young kitten and his cat pals in a bright and colourful world.
The three new titles will be joined on Milkshake! by returning favourites, including the second series of Meet The Experts (20x11’) produced by Boom Kids, which has also received funding through BFI’s Young Audience Content Fund. Other returning titles include the fifth series of Daisy & Ollie (26x7”) produced by Hoopla, as well as the second series of Show Me How (20x7”) by eOne Unscripted, the second series of Pip & Posy (52x7”) the co-production with Sky Kids produced by BAFTA-winning production company, Magic Light Pictures, and series 13 of Fireman Sam (26x11”) from WildBrain.
