Blue Ant International has revealed that it is to attend the forthcoming MIPTV marketplace with 180 hours of new premium programming across categories including factual, specialist factual, high-impact documentaries and kids & family.
The Global distribution group added that its new slate contains premium titles and long-running franchises that it says are in high demand from platforms around the world looking to fill their offerings with fresh, compelling programming.
“Audience demand for content across all genres is still on the rise and our international expertise allows us to tap into a variety of ways to bring compelling series and films to buyers around the world, from streaming to linear TV.” explained Solange Attwood, EVP, Blue Ant International. “We have a significant new slate this spring that includes returning, fan-favourite programming and must-see limited series that viewers are eager to watch.”
Among the several new factual lifestyle series added to its catalogue, Blue Ant is featuring Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making (10 x 60’; HD; UKTV - pictured). The series sees the UK singer and television presenter invite cameras into her home for the first time as she transitions her passion for home decor into the world of professional interior design. The distributor has also acquired several home reno and food titles from General Purpose Entertainment, including: Shotgun Reno (13 x 30'; HD; General Purpose Entertainment); The Fix (26 x 30'; SD; General Purpose Entertainment); Dining INNvasion (13 x 30'; HD; General Purpose Entertainment); Making House (13 x 30'; HD; General Purpose Entertainment).
There will also be a focus on high-impact documentaries, including the highly anticipated true crime docuseries Evil By Design: Surviving Nygard (3 x 60’; HD; Blue Ant Studios), which searches for the truth behind the allegations of disgraced fashion designer, Peter Nygård, and his 40-year reign of terror, featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, never-before-seen photos and video footage. Also joining the slate is Coextinction (1 x 94; 4K, Coexistence Films), which explores the incredible true story of a mother orca who carried her dead calf for 17 days, while examining the collapse of the ecosystem, injustices against Indigenous peoples and the frontlines of environmental threats. Prince Charles’ Grand Green Design, (1 x 60; HD, B4Films) an exclusive, inside look at a secret project the heir to the UK throne has been working on for over a decade—the restoration of a rundown estate, with the goal of instilling hope and pride to a community.
New factual programming debuting at MIPTV includes the long-running See No Evil, Season 8 (20 x 60’; HD; Arrow Media & Saloon Media); Roswell Rediscovered: 75th Anniversary (1 x 120' & 2 x 60'; 4K HDR; Coleman Television Limited); Ice Vikings, Season 3, (8 x 60’; 4K; Farpoint Films); Fraud Squad, Season 4 (10 x 60’; HD; Brown Bob Productions).
