The commercial arm of the BBC, BBC Studios, has announced a raft of sales for documentaries focused on the lives of iconic and world renowned artists such as Amy Winehouse to Freddie Mercury.
With countries ranging from Norway and Brazil to Philippines and New Zealand, the premium documentary series include Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, Reclaiming Amy and the biographical series A Life In Ten Pictures featuring artists such as John Lennon and Tupac.
Produced by the BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit, A Life In Ten Pictures re-examines the lives of six famous faces from the recent past through the photographs that have come to define them. Sales of the series include Brazil (Globo), Spain (Movistar Plus+), Australia (ABC), New Zealand (Sky TV), Canada (CBC Documentary Channel and GEM), Germany (Sky Deutschland), Italy (Sky Italia), MNET and ShowMax across Sub – Saharan Africa and Denmark (DR).
Rogan productions’ special feature-length documentary for BBC TWO, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, charts the final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s life story. International sales include US (The CW Network), Australia (ABC), Greece (COSMOTE TV), France (Arte), MNET and ShowMax across Sub – Saharan Africa, Sweden (TV4), Norway (TV2), Denmark (DR), Finland (YLE), Netherlands (NTR), Belgium (VRT), Czech Republic (Czech TV) and Spain (Movistar Plus+).
Marking the ten year anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse last year, Curious Films’ Reclaiming Amy, has sold to US and Canada (BBC Select), Brazil (Globo), Australia (SBS), New Zealand (TVNZ), France (CANAL+), Germany (ZDF), MNET and ShowMax across Sub – Saharan Africa, Sweden (TV4), Denmark (TV2), Finland (YLE), Netherlands (RTL) and Belgium (VRT).
Character-driven documentary, House of Maxwell, an Expectation production, which charts the story of one of the most extraordinary family sagas the world has ever seen, from Robert Maxwell’s beginnings as an impoverished survivor of the Holocaust through to the recent prosecution of his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell thirty years later.
Louise McNab Director of Content sales at BBC Studios said: “Appetite for authentic and engaging factual content is growing year on year, we’re seeing in particular a trend for premium documentaries which are reassessing modern history through well-known figures. We’ve got an internationally renowned Documentary unit as well as partnerships with award-winning independent production houses, both of which provide exclusive access to people and places and in turn create premium accessible content with global relevance. With upcoming titles including Frida and House of Maxwell, BBC Studios is unrivalled in its ambition to be at the forefront of buyers minds for premium documentary content.”
