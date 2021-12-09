In time for the festive period, Freesat is offering new Channel 4 channels. Leading the line-up is the anticipated return of Channel 4 HD, along with music channels with Box Hits, Box Christmas (The Box), Kiss, Magic and Kerrang! all joining the platform.

Angie Mee, director of content partnerships at Freesat, commented: ‘’It's a delight to relaunch these popular channels on Freesat and we’re sure it will please our customers. Channel 4 has always been a great partner with its bouquet of channels, including Film4, E4 and More4, and we look forward to these additional channels joining the line-up at a time of year when families and friends are together.”

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Digital UK, commented: “The return of Channel 4 HD and the launch of new music channels on Freesat is a shining example of what we are now able to provide viewers as a joint entity – more and better content. This early festive gift means Freesat customers will be able to enjoy all the world class programming that Channel 4 produces, as they sit around the TV with their family and friends.”

Karla Berry, distribution and platform partnerships leader, Channel 4, said: “Maximising Channel 4’s reach and impact with viewers through strategic partnerships is key to Channel 4’s Future4 strategy. With Digital UK and Freesat now one organisation we are excited about the future innovations and offerings we will be able to bring to all UK audiences.”