September highlights on BritBox - which features award-winning British dramas, comedies, films and documentaries from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 - will include the first 25 films from the FilmFour collection, as well as a selection of crime documentaries alongside both series of Happy Valley.

Other additions include three more seasons of reality show Made in Chelsea, classic sci-fi in the shape of Blake’s 7, and two big screen spin-offs from Doctor Who with Doctor Who and the Daleks and Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150AD. Vintage favourite The Avengers is also in the line-up, as well as new World War Two saga, The Singapore Grip.

Finally, autumn sees the return of iconic satirical show Spitting Image, BritBox’s first original commission, with new celebrity puppets to provide a uniquely British take on current affairs.

Alistair Thom, CEO of Freesat, commented: “2020 has been a huge year for Freesat with the release of our new set top boxes and the welcoming of new content partners to the platform. The launch of BritBox promises even greater programming choice and we cannot wait to bring its mix of the best of British TV to our customers as we’re sure that it will resonate significantly with them.

“In these stressful times, Freesat is always focused on delivering the best and most engaging content for viewers. We know that they will really appreciate access to such a comprehensive range of shows, as well as being able to embrace all the original commissions that BritBox has planned over the coming months.”

Tom Price, BritBox’s director of commercial and financial planning, added: “We're delighted to be adding Freesat to the wide range of set top boxes, smart TVs and streaming sticks supported by our service, which now includes over 20 million devices in addition to web and mobile apps.

“With content ranging from award-winning drama to classic comedy, hit reality and cult TV, BritBox will bring Freesat users the biggest box of British box sets this autumn. Subscribers will also be able to enjoy the timely return of the most iconic political satire Spitting Image, available only on BritBox from October.”