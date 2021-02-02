Portugal's primary cable operator, NOS, which serves more than 1.7 million video households in the country, has selected Media Distillery’s Deep Content Understanding technology to boost customer engagement by enhancing user experiences.
The result is what is called a ‘linear on demand’ viewing experience of the NOS video platform. The Deep Content Understanding technology analyses video content to determine relevant topics, events or specific time markers, all in real-time and cloud-based.
NOS is the largest communications and entertainment group in Portugal and claims to be the leader in pay -TV, next-generation broadband services and in film exhibition and distribution.
The provider implemented Media Distillery’s EPG Correction product on 70 of its most popular TV channels, to provide automatic adjustments to update the actual start time of television programmes as they are broadcast. Implementing EPG Correction said Media Distillery resulted in a consistent, smooth experience across all channels, regardless of the broadcast source. NOS is also making use of the product to insert pre-roll advertisements in their replay platform.
“With a rapid increasing usage of our replay platform, we strive to offer our customers the most enhanced service possible” explained the operator’s director of innovation services Joao Ferreira. “Thanks to the Media Distillery technology, NOS is now confident to offer to our customers a supreme user experience which will lead to an increased customer engagement. We look forward to continuing to innovate with Media Distillery.”
