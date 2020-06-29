Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, Jupiter Telecommunications (J:COM) has expanded its partnership with smart home services provider Plume, where J:COM will distribute the latter’s platform to local cable operators.









Powered by cloud and AI technologies, Plume’s CEM Platform is designed to enhance in-home Wi-Fi experience, while ‘significantly’ a service provider’s operational costs. It offers a view of a subscriber’s home network and enables customer support teams to rapidly identify and proactively resolve issues, as a result, customer satisfaction is significantly increased, while churn and support costs are dramatically reduced.



J:COM will offer Plume’s full suite of products, including Haystack, Plume’s intelligent suite of support services, tools and data dashboards––that provides unprecedented insight to enable service providers to manage subscribers more effectively. It will also offer ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume which combines intelligent back-end support tools and personalised front-end consumer services. It is said to be able to be deployed and scaled by operators in less than 45 days.



J:COM has already secured roll-outs with ten cable operators. Chupicom Fureai, Chupicom Hiroshima, Imizu Cable Network, Kanazawa Cable, will all deploy services in July, with Ichinoseki Cable Network, Katch Network, CableTV (Tochigi), Ina Cable Television, CRCC Media and Bay Communications Inc. following in the second half of 2020.



“Plume understands the critical needs, demands and challenges of today’s smart homes and has become an established partner to ISPs, including cable operators, around the world,” said Yusuke Ujimoto, corporate officer and GM, business innovation unit at J:COM. “Cable operators across Japan are now empowered with the tools and technology they need to remain competitive and provide high-value services to their subscribers.”



“We’re excited to offer our subscribers a new level of speed, security, personalisation and control in their homes”, added Hiroyuki Nakatani, executive managing director, Chupicom Fureai. “ZAQ Mesh Wi-Fi, Powered by Plume, is the perfect solution to complement our premium broadband offering and meet our commitment to attain the highest levels of customer satisfaction.”



"We're delighted to enable J:COM to develop its commercial operations and at the same time, further expand Plume's presence throughout Japan and Asia ", added Fahri Diner, co-founder and CEO, Plume. "Today, in-home connectivity is at the forefront of every consumer's mind, and we believe that with self-install and contactless support at the heart of our offering, there is no better time for cable operators in Japan to delight their subscribers with a comprehensive smart home offering."