In a move that it says literally adds Oomph to its service packages, UK cable provider Virgin Media’s is enabling new and existing customers to be able to take its M500 Fibre broadband across all bundle tiers.





M500 boasts an average download speed of 516 Mbps and an average upload speed of 36 Mbps and is claimed to be is seven times faster than BT and Sky’s fastest widely available speeds. The ultrafast broadband tier was previously only available as part of Virgin Media’s Ultimate Oomph bundle.



Virgin Media is now introducing 18-month contracts across its packages where introductory offers match the length of their contract. As well as combining broadband and a mobile SIM in one package, the move will also bring a new, lower price point across bundles for the next-generation Gig1 broadband service, which offers gigabit speeds and is currently available across Birmingham, Coventry, Manchester, Reading and Southampton, By the end of 2021 Virgin Media’s entire network will have gigabit speeds available.



As regards TV, the new bundles will give customers the ability to build a personalised TV service for less. Personalised picks now start at £7 and each subsequent pack costs £5 per month. Personal Picks were previously priced at £10 for the first pick with each subsequent Pick costing £7 per month. The Picks are available with Virgin Media’s Big bundle where customers can pick and mix a variety of channel packs – from entertainment and lifestyle, to drama, documentaries and sport.



Virgin Media describes its move as “adding the racing stripes” to its entire bundle line-up. Commenting on the deal, Jeff Dodds, Virgin Media’s chief operating officer, said: “It means our customers can live life in the fast lane and do everything they want online. Whether that’s streaming Spotify, binging a box set in 4K, gearing up for an epic gaming session or joining a work Zoom call - with our incredible connectivity you can do it all in the same home at the same time.”