

The ad-supported subscription plan for Disney+ has arrived in the UK, priced at £4.99 a month (£3 cheaper than the Standard ad-free option). Viewers get up to 1080p full HD video, two concurrent streams and up to 5.1 audio, all of which matches Standard ad-free. The ad-supported subscription plan for Disney+ has arrived in the UK, priced at £4.99 a month (£3 cheaper than the Standard ad-free option). Viewers get up to 1080p full HD video, two concurrent streams and up to 5.1 audio, all of which matches Standard ad-free.



Disney+ is also available in a Premium option, ad-free, with up to 4K UHD/HDR, four concurrent streams and downloads on up to ten devices – priced at £10.99 on a monthly basis. The Standard ad-free package also includes downloads on up to ten devices. There are annual subscription options on Standard (no ads) and Premium (no ads) that amount to a 17% discount, but no annual option for Standard with Ads.



Luke Bradley Jones, General Manager of Disney+ EMEA, says: "Today's launch represents a significant milestone for Disney+ in the UK, offering customers the flexibility to select a plan that suits their needs and budget. All our customers can enjoy a wide-ranging collection of award-winning original TV series and blockbuster movies, including FX's ‘The Bear’, ‘Elemental’, and ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’, along with fan favourites like Season 2 of Marvel Studios' ‘Loki’ and the latest series of ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Grey's Anatomy’.”



Deborah Armstrong, County Manager UK&I, GM Media Networks and Advertising EMEA, Disney, adds: "Disney+ offers advertisers a prime opportunity to join our premium streaming platform. The response from our clients and agencies has been overwhelmingly positive, firmly showcasing the quality of our content and the strong bond our brands share with audiences worldwide. We're partnering with a fantastic range of brands in all markets right from day one.”



Photo: 'Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story', which is one of the many original series available on Disney+.