

Australian Pay TV provider Foxtel is going to harness viewing data from one million set-top boxes so the behavioural insights can help media planning. The new audience measurement service will be delivered by Kantar Media and will be available for advertisers to use in December.



Foxtel Group, whose media sales unit is called Foxtel Media, has 4.7 million subscribers across its Pay TV and streaming business. Mark Frain, CEO at Foxtel Media, explains: “The Foxtel Group has access to data from over one million set-top boxes and more than 3.1 million streaming customers, and we’d be negligent if we leave this data idling for another minute.



“That is why we’ve engaged Kantar Media, a world-renowned and locally familiar measurement player, to process and analyse viewing data from the true scale of set-top boxes being used in Australia. We’re looking forward to delivering new insight into our audiences to aid media planning.”



Foxtel Media will access the set-top box data using the AdvantEdge software from Kantar Media’s TechEdge software unit. The solution incorporates data validation, processing and capping, adjusting long viewing sessions into realistic viewing levels.



Kantar Media noted its deep experience in processing, and unlocking the value of, platform operator subscriber data. Keld Nielsen, Senior Director at Kantar Media, adds: “We are excited to explore new opportunities to serve the Australian media industry, unlocking further opportunities to integrate and enrich more data sources in the future.”