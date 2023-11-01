

Broadband providers are being invited to test a home security solution that does not require cameras or sensing hardware and can be used with existing CPE. The innovation uses Wi-Fi as radar, with AI ensuring it differentiates between intruders and family or pets.



The home alarm solution has been released for market testing by Gamgee, an Amsterdam-based tech company with a digital services platform that can also support B2C home connectivity and Smart Home services. The company is seeking broadband provider partners for its B2B model for market testing. It says a service provider with a Wi-Fi mesh network can offer customers a free trial.



The security solution blends Wi-Fi sensing and Artificial Intelligence to detect and differentiate between family members, guests, pets, and intruders in the home. It uses electromagnetic waves to provide full coverage of the home with no blind spots, even through walls and in darkness, Gamgee says. The system constantly adapts to the environment, it can be customised, and the vendor promises no false alarms.



The system functions in a similar way to radar, utilising the properties of Wi-Fi electromagnetic waves. These waves are reflected back by objects or humans, providing signals that reveal crucial information such as height, width, gait, and distinctive features of individuals. This data is then subjected to analysis by AI, enabling the system to discern between residents and uninvited guests.



“Calibrating the system is a crucial step, typically carried out within the first two weeks following installation at the customer's premises,” Paul Hendriks, CEO at Gamgee, explains. “During this calibration period the system is fine-tuned to recognise the unique characteristics of the rightful occupants of the home.”



Advanced AI and ML algorithms are used to analyse the reflected Wi-Fi waves to define each one-of-a-kind ‘body print’, leading to ‘person’ identification. No sensitive data leaves the home to ensure privacy. Real-time security alerts are provided where an unexpected presence is detected.



Service providers do not need to offer cameras, sensors or other additional equipment. “Mesh networks and routers that are already Gamgee-compatible can be upgraded seamlessly, avoiding the need for new hardware such as routers and additional chipsets to be purchased,” the company adds.



“The power of Wi-Fi extends far beyond broadband connectivity”, Hendriks comments. “Not only can we offer improved and intelligent home security through Wi-Fi sensing and AI, but our smart home management app also provides service providers with the ability to differentiate their offerings and unlock new revenue streams and upselling opportunities.”



Hendriks says home security Wi-Fi sensing is the first of many use-cases for Gamgee, and the company is working on, and testing, a prototype for elderly care, including with the health care industry. This will probably contain fall detection, activity monitoring, gait analysis, anomaly detection and emergency response. The company is even exploring capabilities like breathing and heart rate monitoring, and sleep pattern analysis.