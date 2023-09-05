AI-based content discovery and viewer analytics firm ThinkAnalytics is to add voice, chatbot and other solutions that combine generative AI, personalised recommendations, content metadata and natural language interaction to its portfolio.
To be highlighted at the forthcoming IBC, the portfolio is said to now highlight the power of cross-channel marketing campaigns, personalised FAST channels and how first-party data is a “game changer” for contextual advertising alongside the importance of clean rooms.
ThinkAnalytics is currently working with broadcasters and content providers to add new ways of engaging with individuals or groups of viewers using generative AI for personalised recommendations and other inbound and outbound interactions, including personalised emails and social media.
This allows viewers to receive personalised recommendations using natural language on a variety of platforms. This capability, alongside real-time content discovery, personalised emails and chatbots, presents a new opportunity to reach those dormant users who are at risk of churn.
Generative AI is also being used by ThinkAnalytics in creating personalised cross-channel marketing campaigns based on viewing behaviour. The company proposes that instead of sending every subscriber a similar marketing email, Think360 insights can be used to create content synopses that emphasise the themes and actors that will appeal to each individual recipient. The technology can also measure the impact of the personalisation and see the value of the metadata.
“ThinkAdvertising’s first-party data fills an important need in the market as advertisers face the consequences of a post-cookie world plus the need to target the correct audiences to maximise the results from their ad spend,” said ThinkAnalytics founder and CTO Peter Docherty.
