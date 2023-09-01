Following what it says is the success of the Tresor Fiction (KTF) the scripted division it launched five years ago as part of Tresor TV, production company Keshet International (KI) is launching a standalone scripted firm in Germany.
Working under the title of Keshet Germany from offices in Munich, the new company will have the same remit as the scripted division that preceded it, build on the successes of KTF - including the German adaptations of Israeli formats both distributed by KI namely Stockholm - known locally as Unter Freunden stirbt man nicht (You Don’t Die Among Friends) (RTL+) and How To Dad (ARD Degeto).
It will also continue to develop and produce original scripted series and films for the German and international market, such as KTF’s most recent production, the award-winning 6x45’ thriller Der Schatten (ZDFneo).
With Stefanie Veith as head writer, Keshet Germany is developing a German adaptation of False Flag which is based on the hit Israeli thriller originally created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman for Keshet 12. Produced by Tender Productions, False Flag (8x60’) won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Awards at Series Mania, was sold by KI and broadcast in 127 countries by FIC, and recently remade for Apple TV+ as Suspicion by Keshet UK starring Uma Thurman and Kunal Nayaar.
Keshet Germany will be run by joint managing directors Axel Kühn and Christina Christ, promoted from her current role as KTF’s director of fiction programs. The company will employ all staff currently working for scripted division KTF, including producer Tina Hechinger, head of production Bernd Krause and script consultant Konstantin Kühnle, who have all been with KTF since its inception in 2018 alongside Christ. Kühn will continue as MD of KI’s unscripted German production company Tresor TV.
In a joint statement on the new move, Kühn and Christ said: “Relaunching as a standalone scripted production company demonstrates how successful our scripted strategy here in Germany has been so far, with high-quality successes like Der Schatten, Unter Freunden stirbt man nicht, and How to Dad to show for our efforts. Our focus at Keshet Germany will be on rebooting internationally recognized IP like Keshet’s False Flag and Dr. Mabuse, while also reimagining characters of cultural significance in Germany, like legendary pirate Klaus Störtebeker.”
KI CEO Keren Shahar added: “I am incredibly proud of what Christina and Axel and all the team at Keshet Tresor Fiction have achieved in the five years since we launched the scripted division in Germany specifically to leverage KI’s scripted catalogue there. Their hard work, determination, and sheer talent for what they do has propelled our scripted operations in Germany forward and I look forward to seeing what comes next from them and Keshet Germany.”
