Workflow technology provider Cinedeck has revealed that it is taking advantage of the forthcoming IBC to launch ConneX, what it describes as a flexible and scalable media processing platform.
Delivering media workflow automation, ConneX is said to be designed to offer capture, conform, and media processing technologies that enable media companies to batch process and edit files “seamlessly and cost-effectively.”
It also contains media-focused features that mean users have no need to write code or invest in expensive software. It offers services to trim, rewrap and transcode content, as well as restripe timecodes and captions, insert edits (including audio WAV extraction and metadata edits), and move or copy content within databases or the cloud.
Third-party integrations allow ConneX to provide what Cinedeck says are no less than the media industry with revolutionary workflows to overhaul usage of video and audio content. Its latest integrations include Filmworkz, allowing users to seamlessly restore, digitise and reversion content; Qscan for automated file quality control; as well as enabling cloud storage workflows with Backblaze and Wasabi.
“Cinedeck’s objective is to optimise workflows within media. ConneX delivers intelligent automation to enable quick and cost-effective content management and processing,” commented Cinedeck COO Jane Sung.
“Our technologies provide broadcasters with the tools they need to manage and edit content, without having to deploy costly software, allowing them to maximise their catalogue and improve ROI. ConneX’s partnerships allow our customers to manage their content using intuitive and feature-rich workflows which integrate seamlessly with required platforms.”
