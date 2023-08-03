Tapping into what it said was “the outpouring of national grief” upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, documentary and factual entertainment specialist Wiser Films has announced Elizabeth II: Making a Monarch.
Debuting on linear and on-demand for UK broadcaster Channel 4 on 5 August the two-part documentary series aims to uncover the triumphs and tragedies the Queen faced in her first 30 formative years, exploring the pivotal events which transformed a precocious young princess from a minor royal into Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II all through the lens of recently unearthed images.
It is said to feature never-before seen images from the world-famous Getty archive, revealing the private world of a princess who would become the longest currently serving UK monarch of all time.
“This is a very special documentary given the outpouring of nation grief upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022,” remarked Wiser Films co-founder and Making a Monarch producer Tas Brooker. “To have the opportunity to tell the story of the Queen’s early years through never-before-seen pictures from the amazing Getty archive is a real privilege.”
Elizabeth II: Making a Monarch will be distributed worldwide by BossaNova Media. It is the company’s second major documentary to air on UK broadcasters in the past two months after the critically acclaimed feature documentary Williams and Mansell: Red 5 premiered on Sky Documentaries.
