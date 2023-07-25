Just a matter a weeks after announcing a curation deal with Welsh language broadcaster S4C, Ryan Reynolds Maximum Effort and Fubo’s joint venture Maximum Effort Channel has announced its first series of Maximum Moments with Shout! Studios and Paul Fusco, creator of the hit ALF TV show.
The new series will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel this Saturday, July 29, surrounded by sponsored content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN, and Ring featuring ALF himself.
Maximum Moments can be viewed on-air for the first time on Maximum Effort Channel during the ALF “Caturday” Marathon on 29 July. The marathon will feature episodes of ALF, whose lead infamously loves to eat cats, along with Maximum Effort Channel’s original Podcats: The Pawdcast.
Curated by Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo, Maximum Effort Channel is home to original and classic TV, films – as well as surprising content breaks - made for maximum comfort. The channel is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.
“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” said Reynolds. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”
“From our whisper content breaks and now with ‘Maximum Moments,’ the Maximum Effort Channel has quickly redefined how brands can sponsor content,” added Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “We were so fortunate to bring ALF back with Paul Fusco reprising his iconic role and thrilled he could star in a spot for Fubo. The ALF Maximum Moments are just one example of how brands can seamlessly integrate with our original shows and much-loved nostalgic entertainment to engage viewers in a way they can’t on any other linear channel.”
