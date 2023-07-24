In a move that it says will bring “the heart-pounding world” of outdoor content, adventure travel and active lifestyle to a wider audience, Adventure Sports TV has announced a collaboration with RakutenTV to offer localised feeds to fans in France, Italy and Spain.
Available worldwide in five localised feeds in English, French, Spanish, Italian and German, Adventure Sports TV offers regularly refreshed programming is selected from a catalogue of over 2000 hours of 4K Ultra HD and HD content sourced from International Festivals. All content is also available for on-demand offerings.
Adventure Sports TV’s line-up features sports such as mountain biking, rock climbing, surfing, skiing, snowboarding, skydiving, and more. With what it calls its “engaging storytelling, stunning cinematography and compelling narratives,” Adventure Sports TV offers an immersive experience that transports viewers into the world of adrenaline-fuelled adventures.
By partnering with RakutenTV, Adventure Sports TV said it is aiming to reach a broader audience, catering to the growing demand for high-quality, adventure-focused programming. RakutenTV, a leading streaming platform known for its extensive collection of movies and series, offers a viewing experience across a variety of devices.
The Adventure Sports TV channel on RakutenTV will feature a curated selection of documentaries, competitions and series which are said to showcase the bravery, determination, and skill of athletes pushing the boundaries of human potential.
"We are thrilled to join forces with RakutenTV and bring the excitement of Adventure Sports to audiences in France, Italy, and Spain," said Pascoe de Glanville, CEO of Adventure Sports TV. "This partnership allows us to expand our reach and inspire more viewers with the incredible stories and breathtaking action that adventure sports have to offer."
