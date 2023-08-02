Looking to extend what it claims is its leadership in the optimisation sector with “best-in-class” AI technology to maximise campaigns, digital media measurement and analytics platform DoubleVerify has entered into an agreement to acquire Scibids Technology.
Founded in Paris in 2016, Scibids has a stated mission to grow and scale the performance of digital marketing by helping brands achieve desired business outcomes through privacy-respecting practices. The company’s AI technology is designed for advertisers, agencies, and all media buyers who want to improve the effectiveness and scale of their advertising campaigns, auto-generating algorithms that fuel performance without relying on user tracking or profiling.
The acquisition will take the form of a cash and stock transaction valued at $125 million, with additional potential consideration based on certain performance metrics. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2023.
The acquisition will expand DV’s product leadership in real-time, campaign optimisations and lets the company combine its trusted media quality and performance data that includes viewability, contextual and attention signals, with Scibids’s AI technology and real-time optimisation algorithms.
This combiation will let DV span the media transaction end-to-end, from activation to measurement, and provides advertisers real-time campaign optimization, without the use of third-party cookies. Importantly, the acquisition progresses DV from the realm of proxy for performance to actual ad KPI achievement and tangible business outcome – fully in line with advertiser goals.
“The acquisition of Scibids is a decisive step in our journey to power superior campaign outcomes that started with developing and delivering the industry standard in media quality insights and has evolved into putting that data to work for advertisers,” said DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “The combination marries DV’s proprietary data with Scibids’ AI-powered optimisation technology, letting us empower brands with unparalleled insights and control over their advertising performance.”
The acquisition will take the form of a cash and stock transaction valued at $125 million, with additional potential consideration based on certain performance metrics. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2023.
The acquisition will expand DV’s product leadership in real-time, campaign optimisations and lets the company combine its trusted media quality and performance data that includes viewability, contextual and attention signals, with Scibids’s AI technology and real-time optimisation algorithms.
This combiation will let DV span the media transaction end-to-end, from activation to measurement, and provides advertisers real-time campaign optimization, without the use of third-party cookies. Importantly, the acquisition progresses DV from the realm of proxy for performance to actual ad KPI achievement and tangible business outcome – fully in line with advertiser goals.
“The acquisition of Scibids is a decisive step in our journey to power superior campaign outcomes that started with developing and delivering the industry standard in media quality insights and has evolved into putting that data to work for advertisers,” said DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “The combination marries DV’s proprietary data with Scibids’ AI-powered optimisation technology, letting us empower brands with unparalleled insights and control over their advertising performance.”