Fuelling the development of its automation and orchestration software solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry, Embrace has finalised what it says is a significant finance round with two angel investors, Alexandre Sidommo and Stéphane Barus, of Hilectra and Financière Paoje.
Embrace’s solutions are said to enable media companies to unleash creativity, modernising media supply chain and improving performance. They see use at a number of leading media groups, including A&E Networks, Arte, Disney ABC News, Euronews, Eurosport, Orange, Red Bee Media, RTL Group and Warner Bros. Discovery, amongst many others.
The new investment will be used to accelerate growth, enabling further development of its media automation and control products, as well as global expansion.
Further product development will include accelerating the transition to fully cloud-native offerings. Following the investment, Embrace is also looking to hire new talent to help further its presence across Europe and the US.
“We are truly fortunate to have such reputable investors and seasoned entrepreneurs joining our journey,” said Embrace CEO Julien Gachot, commenting on the financing round. “Alexandre and Stéphane bring with them a wealth of experience, which will undoubtedly propel us towards greater heights of success. Together, we are eager to forge new opportunities and expand our presence internationally, with a strong focus in North America.”
The new investment will be used to accelerate growth, enabling further development of its media automation and control products, as well as global expansion.
Further product development will include accelerating the transition to fully cloud-native offerings. Following the investment, Embrace is also looking to hire new talent to help further its presence across Europe and the US.
“We are truly fortunate to have such reputable investors and seasoned entrepreneurs joining our journey,” said Embrace CEO Julien Gachot, commenting on the financing round. “Alexandre and Stéphane bring with them a wealth of experience, which will undoubtedly propel us towards greater heights of success. Together, we are eager to forge new opportunities and expand our presence internationally, with a strong focus in North America.”