Marking its third business acquisition in the past 12 months, expanding its reach across captioning workflows and adding encoding, signal conversion, monitoring and other capabilities, TV automation firm ENCO has acquired DoCaption.
Established in 2009, DoCaption has worked on solutions for broadcast video, video ancillary data, and captioning as well as hardware and software development with embedded solutions. Starting by providing regular and live captioning solutions for major French TV broadcasters, the company has also developed fully tailored solutions for Stock Exchange and banks data broadcast, as well as industrial automation systems.
DoCaption’s broadcast ancillary data solutions cross the encoding, conversion and transcoding, and monitoring spectrum. They also include specific solutions for SCTE 104 metadata signaling and insertion for ad markers, SMPTE timecode generation for synchronisation, scoreboard data encoding for venue displays and integrated open captions generators and keyers.
ENCO has pursued an aggressive growth trajectory over the last year with the acquisitions of TranslateTV in July 2022 and Rushworks in January 2023. The new deal will see ENCO retaining DoCaption’s entire product line, intellectual property, staff, and business operations based in Valence, France.
ENCO has enjoyed an existing working relationship with DoCaption to deliver live, automated captions and insert closed captions into live broadcasts. ENCO believes acquisition means that can now offer more complete, integrated and cost-efficient solutions for broadcasters and media companies, such as OTT channels, MVPDs and streaming services. ENCO will also add an entirely new product line with the DoCaption acquisition and says that as DoCaption develops all hardware in-house, its own and DoCaption engineers can freely develop more complete solutions with future media workflow opportunities in mind.
“DoCaption represents our most strategic acquisition to date as it pertains to future product and business development,” said ENCO president Ken Frommert. “Immediately, we can now sell captioning encoders alongside our on-premises and cloud-based enCaption systems to offer more flexible and affordable single-source solutions. Moving forward, our combined team of engineers can work together and leverage DoCaption’s intellectual property to develop new on-board applications that address emerging standards and customer requirements. That includes innovating new solutions that represent a convergence of our strengths to serve future captioning workflows.”
“We bring strong expertise in broadcast and captioning standards in every part of the world, and understand how to interconnect these different systems,” added DoCaption co-founder and director, product management and worldwide sales, Renaud Desportes. “Our customers trust us to develop solutions that support various standards, with no frame delay, very fast and smooth response, and very reliable network operation. Working together with ENCO allows us to better serve new customers with continued innovation, global distribution, and advanced support.”
DoCaption’s broadcast ancillary data solutions cross the encoding, conversion and transcoding, and monitoring spectrum. They also include specific solutions for SCTE 104 metadata signaling and insertion for ad markers, SMPTE timecode generation for synchronisation, scoreboard data encoding for venue displays and integrated open captions generators and keyers.
ENCO has pursued an aggressive growth trajectory over the last year with the acquisitions of TranslateTV in July 2022 and Rushworks in January 2023. The new deal will see ENCO retaining DoCaption’s entire product line, intellectual property, staff, and business operations based in Valence, France.
ENCO has enjoyed an existing working relationship with DoCaption to deliver live, automated captions and insert closed captions into live broadcasts. ENCO believes acquisition means that can now offer more complete, integrated and cost-efficient solutions for broadcasters and media companies, such as OTT channels, MVPDs and streaming services. ENCO will also add an entirely new product line with the DoCaption acquisition and says that as DoCaption develops all hardware in-house, its own and DoCaption engineers can freely develop more complete solutions with future media workflow opportunities in mind.
“DoCaption represents our most strategic acquisition to date as it pertains to future product and business development,” said ENCO president Ken Frommert. “Immediately, we can now sell captioning encoders alongside our on-premises and cloud-based enCaption systems to offer more flexible and affordable single-source solutions. Moving forward, our combined team of engineers can work together and leverage DoCaption’s intellectual property to develop new on-board applications that address emerging standards and customer requirements. That includes innovating new solutions that represent a convergence of our strengths to serve future captioning workflows.”
“We bring strong expertise in broadcast and captioning standards in every part of the world, and understand how to interconnect these different systems,” added DoCaption co-founder and director, product management and worldwide sales, Renaud Desportes. “Our customers trust us to develop solutions that support various standards, with no frame delay, very fast and smooth response, and very reliable network operation. Working together with ENCO allows us to better serve new customers with continued innovation, global distribution, and advanced support.”