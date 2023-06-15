Now able to give clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability, global media platform Teads has released attention metrics in its Ad Manager (TAM) dynamic programmatic buying platform.
The addition of attention metrics to Teads Ad Manager gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimising attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process. By clicking on the 'attention' button within TAM, campaigns are automatically tagged with the Lumen tag, giving advertisers insights on the amount of attention received by their ads, and empowering them to identify the drivers of attention, optimise their campaigns and drive impactful results.
These metrics are also said to offer simplicity and sustainability, as they are inherently cookieless and provide a scalable solution for measuring ad effectiveness. Since the launch of our offering, there has been a significant adoption among TAM clients, with Lumen attention measurement being utilised by 20% of their activities on TAM.
“With the release of attention metrics, Teads has consolidated its position as the easiest, and most widely used system of its kind globally,” said Lumen Research managing director Mike Follett. “Now self-serve clients using Teads Ad Manager can measure attention in their campaigns with one click, gaining unprecedented insights into performance by leveraging Lumen's cutting-edge attention models.”
Caroline Hugonenc, senior vice president, research & insights, Teads remarked: "By utilising the largest database of cases combining attention and outcomes on live campaigns, Teads has built an experience that allows clients to easily link attention to outcomes. The integration with Lumen is unparalleled - the deepest and easiest to use - and has produced the largest dataset of its kind in the world. We are proud of the monumental milestones we have achieved, with 103 advertisers onboarded and over 200 campaigns run since the launch of TAM, but this is only the beginning."
“Attention metrics are a key turning point in a more performance driven media planning, and the next step forward for brands seeking an even more clear view on where they should focus their media investment,” said Damien Prybis, head of digital trading at media firm OMD France. “The introduction of Teads attention metrics brings unparalleled ease in gaining deeper insights into our audiences, enabling us to drive more audience engagement and leverage those invaluable learnings to craft compelling content that captivates and connects.”
