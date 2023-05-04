Aiming to provide even greater reach and scale for advertisers at the landmark sporting event, NBCUniversal has created what it says will be a larger and more expansive partnership with Twitter to amplify coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.
The broadcaster says the expanded partnership demonstrates the value of big media and big tech aligning to super-serve audiences the content they love and want, while providing incremental reach and scale for advertisers.
The new expanded partnerships with NBCU and Twitter will build upon details that were in place for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. NBCU and Twitter have never started this early in the Olympic Process and the firms will be ramping up content throughout the year to go to the games.
The goal is to evaluate all existing and new NBCU products with Twitter to bring the partnership to life with ideas to bring Twitter creators on site. There will also be a much bigger focus on premium video; a bigger focus on live Twitter Moments – a la "periscope" or more live Spaces; more stories of athletes leading up to Paris; the ability for Twitter users to follow athletes all the way to field of play.
Beginning in February 2024 and counting down until the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024, Twitter will feature NBCU’s pre-Games coverage including Olympic-related competition highlights, key US Olympic Team Trials moments, and a Paris 25-Day Countdown featuring daily athlete or event clips leading into the Opening Ceremony.
Throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games, NBC Olympics will feature memorable and engaging moments and key highlights on its Twitter handle and in Spanish on the Telemundo Sports Twitter account. Highlights will include medal-winning moments as well as those from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
NBC Olympics will produce and publish a daily live show on Twitter. This original content will feature Olympic coverage highlights, athlete interviews and happenings in and around the host city and will include interactive engagements to drive conversation amongst fans. All content will live on the @NBCOlympics handle.
Commenting on the partnership, Joe Varvara global head of partnerships at Twitter will say during this presentation to tee it all up: “For the first time since 2018, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to their true glory in 2024, with full stadiums and the world’s greatest athletes competing against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Paris, where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. Together with NBCUniversal, we’re excited to bring new opportunities to align with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
