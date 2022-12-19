Aiming to help advertisers reach a billion viewers across 150 countries, media and entertainment giant NBCUniversal announced Maggy Chan as managing director and executive vice president of global advertising and partnerships in EMEA, Asia Pacific and th US.
Beginning her role on 16 January 2023, Chan (pictured) joins NBCU with a 25-year career in entertainment and media and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer, Global Distribution at BBC Studios, including channels and streaming, overseeing international content sales, commercialisation of World News TV Channel, and advertising sales across WNTV and BBC.com.
Reporting to Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal, Chan will be based in the UK and will work closely with the division’s local and national teams to continue developing the company’s One Platform solution into a global, unified advertising offer.
She will work with the international advertising and partnerships team across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and US to diversify and expand NBCU’s advertising partnerships and grow the company’s global reach. NBCU adds that Chan's hire marks another step forward in its blueprint for the global future of advertising. It builds upon a growing portfolio of partnerships with Apple News, RTL AdAlliance, Sky Media and more, which have quintupled in revenue over just five years.
“This industry is constantly changing, and I’ve always admired NBCUniversal’s ability to shape that change through partnership. Having devoted my entire career to growing relationships, I’m so thrilled to lead a team that’s poised to break new ground, in new places, with new partners,” Chan remarked. “I’ve long been passionate about bringing audiences around the world the content they love. And with NBCUniversal’s incredible network of partnerships and cutting-edge technologies, there’s no limit to how far and wide we can extend our reach.”
“Partnerships power this business, period. A decade ago, we set out to become the leading partnership platform in advertising. Now, that ambition has become a reality. Our partnership commitment has made NBCU a partnership company—but we’re just getting started,” added Linda Yaccarino. “That’s why I’m so excited for Maggy to leverage her global perspective to help us continue creating a platform, network, and ecosystem that’s fuelling growth for every business. I can't wait for her to become the BBC's best gift to NBCU since The Office.”
