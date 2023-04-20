In a deal strengthening the operator’s premium neighbourhood in Latin America, sports broadcaster FOX Sports has signed a multi-year agreement with Eutelsat Communications to further its growth strategy in Mexico via the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite.
FOX Sports Mexico claims to be the country's leading multiplatform pay-TV sports broadcaster, including channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and FOX Sports Premium, reaching more than 15 million Mexican households. The brand has a wide range of content, which includes TV rights to leading sports leagues with live and exclusive events, sports news, interviews, and entertainment shows.
Building upon an existing partnership between parent Entity Grupo Lauman and Eutelsat, the new contract is regarded as enabling Fox Sports Mexico to further its growth strategy in Mexico, as well as develop other projects.
“We are thrilled to have access to the technologies that Eutelsat provides. Our partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience, which creates new and exciting opportunities to continue our sustained growth,” explained Israel Gómez, VP Production and Operations at FOX Sports. “This will not only give FOX Sports the possibility to maintain its broadcasting quality but also to extend the presence of the brand throughout multiple households.”
Added José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Americas Video senior vice president: “We´re honoured to add to our fleet one of the most important sports pay-tv channels in the world. For Eutelsat, having FOX Sport Mexico on our EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite is the result of hard work, customer centricity and, most importantly, the possibility to offer great new assets to a broadcaster that currently distributes 250 channels to 110 million pay-TV households across the continent.”
