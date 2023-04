President, unscripted and documentaries of Sphere Media, Miazga (pictured) will also continue in her role overseeing all other non-scripted output from Sphere’s Toronto office.Sphere Kids and Family is part of a strategic plan that started last April, when the company rebranded its specialist units under the Sphere banner and reorganised its internal teams to create a more productive and efficient working environment. The rationalisation also saw Sphere open new animation facilities to service its growing slate of children’s programming. The new studio in Ottawa — known for its TV, film and animation industries and pool of skilled artists — added more than 100 animators to Sphere’s workforce.The appointment follows the announcement that Sphere Animation president Jacques Bilodeau will be retiring later this year, after a 30-year career at the forefront of Canada’s animation industry. Bilodeau founded digital studio Oasis Animation in 2003, which grew to become the largest 2D animation production studio in Quebec. In 2019, Oasis was acquired by Sphere and rebranded Sphere Animation. Over the last two decades, Bilodeau has been responsible for a string of hit animation series, mostly recently Sphere’s Red Ketchup, Riley Rocket, as well as Saving Me.Before he stands down, Bilodeau will work with Miazga to fold Sphere Animation into the new Kids and Family unit, which aims to build on Sphere Media’s track-record in producing award-winning children’s content to become a major player in this space. Miazga will be supported in her new role by Andrea Griffith, who has been promoted from her current role as director of English unscripted content to Kids and Family’s vice-president of development and content.Commenting on the move Miazga said: “Pulling together the combined creative genius that exists in our e locations will exponentially increase our overall potential and show the world what a force we can be when we come together. This powerful combination of one of the world’s most recognised animation service providers with the capacity for brilliant original IP creation means we can now confidently stake our claim as a major global player in this sector.”Added Bruno Dubé, Sphere president and CEO, said: “Jacques has undoubtedly been a fundamental contributor to the success story of Sphere. As a colleague, entrepreneur, professional and creative, I am profoundly grateful to him for giving us such a significant time in his illustrious career. Those shoes can never be filled, but I’ve watched Marlo’s stewardship over the past couple of years of an innovative, diverse and award-winning slate of kids and family shows. I know she is perfect for the job of creating something new with the cohesion and oversight needed for the ambitions we hold.”