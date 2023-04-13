In what is said to be a marking the first of its kind partnership for the global racing spectacle, the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer global streaming service has become an Official Partner of Formula 1 racing for the 2023-2024 season.
The new partnership follows a successful short-term deal between Paramount+ and Formula 1 in 2022, which saw the streamer gain strategic exposure at key Formula 1 races, including Silverstone in the UK and Monza in Italy.
The streamer’s content offering will now be available around Formula 1 events, with Paramount+ series and films taking centre stage inside Fan Zone areas with stars coming together on and off the grid. Additionally, the partnership includes Paramount+ branding on track and physical trackside signage, digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities. These began in Melbourne and will be followed by activity in Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas.
“Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally,” commented Paramount+ Executive vice president and international general manager Marco Nobili. ‘Becoming an official partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Through this global deal the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting in powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”
“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences. Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular and like F1 has experienced rapid growth in recent years,” added Formula 1 managing director of commercial Brandon Snow. “Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”
The streamer’s content offering will now be available around Formula 1 events, with Paramount+ series and films taking centre stage inside Fan Zone areas with stars coming together on and off the grid. Additionally, the partnership includes Paramount+ branding on track and physical trackside signage, digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities. These began in Melbourne and will be followed by activity in Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas.
“Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally,” commented Paramount+ Executive vice president and international general manager Marco Nobili. ‘Becoming an official partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Through this global deal the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting in powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”
“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences. Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular and like F1 has experienced rapid growth in recent years,” added Formula 1 managing director of commercial Brandon Snow. “Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”