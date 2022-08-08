Expanding and enriching its news service throughout the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas, Turkish news agency Ihlas News Agency (IHA) has taken delivery of 30 TVU One mobile 5g ready transmitter live coverage throughout its worldwide network.
Founded in 1993 and boasting correspondents in every city in Turkey, the agency’s reach extends to more than 60 countries throughout their worldwide network. As part of an agreement between Alen Elektronik and IHA, IHA will continue its implementation of TVU One devices in all provinces in Turkey and all overseas offices. Because the news agency needs speed of acquisition, resilient technology, and the ability to transmit from some of the world’s most challenging regions, Alen Elektronik recommended the TVU One as the core of their remote broadcast system.
The TVU One video transmitter has seen use in broadcast news and live production from the most remote areas of the world and in what are claimed to be the most unstable conditions imaginable. It simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections from extensive networks in over 180 countries – including cellular 3G/4G/5G LTE, Wi-Fi, ethernet, satellite, microwave and the BGAN satellite network– automatically aggregating all available infrastructure to transmit stable, broadcast-quality video from any location.
Additionally, TVU’s patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) video/audio algorithm is designed to ensure reliable transmission regardless of the environment - congested, remote, mountainous or from a speeding vehicle.
“We’re looking forward to a strong and strategic relationship between TVU and IHA that furthers the news agency’s mission to provide high-quality, late-breaking coverage from anywhere in the world,” said Emad Qawasmi, sales director, MENA, TVU Networks. “We’re confident they’ll see significant improvement in the quality of their newsgathering efforts with the addition of our latest 5G-ready mobile transmission technology.”
The TVU One video transmitter has seen use in broadcast news and live production from the most remote areas of the world and in what are claimed to be the most unstable conditions imaginable. It simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections from extensive networks in over 180 countries – including cellular 3G/4G/5G LTE, Wi-Fi, ethernet, satellite, microwave and the BGAN satellite network– automatically aggregating all available infrastructure to transmit stable, broadcast-quality video from any location.
Additionally, TVU’s patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) video/audio algorithm is designed to ensure reliable transmission regardless of the environment - congested, remote, mountainous or from a speeding vehicle.
“We’re looking forward to a strong and strategic relationship between TVU and IHA that furthers the news agency’s mission to provide high-quality, late-breaking coverage from anywhere in the world,” said Emad Qawasmi, sales director, MENA, TVU Networks. “We’re confident they’ll see significant improvement in the quality of their newsgathering efforts with the addition of our latest 5G-ready mobile transmission technology.”