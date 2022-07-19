In its first distribution agreement with Sherlock and Dracula producer Hartswood Films, independent distributor All3Media International has signed a host of deals across three continents for new Glasgow-based thriller The Control Room.
The series tells the story of Gabe an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.
Commissioned by the BBC and executive produced by Elaine Cameron for Hartswood Films and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, the series is led by Iain De Caestecker (Roadkill, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Joanna Vanderham. The thriller is written by BAFTA and RTS award-winner Nick Leather and directed by Amy Neil. Supporting cast members include Sharon Rooney, Daniel Portman, Taj Atwal and Stuart Bowman.
Following its premiere on BBC One in the UK, The Control Room has been acquired in Australia, where it will launch on BBC Studios, with a second window in this territory also signed with national broadcaster ABC. In China, national streaming service Pumpkin Film has also taken the series. In Europe, the three-part thriller will air in the Netherlands on public broadcaster NPO, in Spain on Comunidad Film, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television. Dazzler Media has acquired home entertainment rights to the series in the UK and Ireland.
“All3Media International has an exceptional track record, working on some of the best scripted content in recent memory so we are thrilled The Control Room marks our first partnership with this fantastic team, said Elaine Cameron, executive producer at Hartswood Films, commenting on the deal . “The universal appeal of this high-octane, atmospheric and riveting thriller has been proven by this brilliant raft of sales, and we are incredibly excited to watch as The Control Room grips audiences around the world.”
Added All3Media International EVP Content Maartje Horchner: “We are thrilled that The Control Room marks our first partnership with Hartswood Films. With broadcasters in Europe, Australia, and Asia already committed to this new thriller, we are excited to discover more brilliant global partners as we take the series to international market.”
