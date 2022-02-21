Bilderfest Factual Entertainment has begun production on a new three-part mini-series, Surviving Hothouse Earth (3 x 50’), that takes a different approach in tackling the issue of climate change.
The documentary takes a look into our planet’s distant past in order to understand it’s present and unravel our destiny. It stresses that while Earth’s climate has always undergone changes, for the first time humanity is determining these developments. With global warming increasing, many climate researchers assume that the Earth is heading for a new Hothouse period. By studying previous phases in the planet’s history, scientists hope to find clues to how we could survive in the future.
Each of the three episodes addresses a separate topic covering oceans, land and civilisation. Interviews with international experts, CGI elements and satellite image-based animations will help viewers understand the complex scientific concepts and transport them visually into a future that humans have never experienced before.
The series is produced by Bilderfest for ZDF in association with Arte and ZDF Enterprises who also hold international distribution rights.
“With climate change being the biggest challenge we face today, Surviving Hothouse Earth will offer a fascinating insight on the scientific research that is being undertaken to help mankind find a solution,” commented Ralf Rueckauer, vice president ZDFE.unscripted, ZDF Enterprises, said. It will also give audiences a vision of what life would be like in a Hothouse period.”
