The media entertainment arm of Hong Kong telco HKT, Now TV, has extended its exclusive broadcast rights for Premier League football on pay-TV for the seasons 2022/23 to 2024/25, making it the territory’s Premier League broadcaster for 12 consecutive years.
The TV provider will continue to deliver live coverage of all 380 matches for every season, with selected matches in 4K quality. The provider believes its recently introduced new features such as Premier League Multi-Angle and Watch Party are set to further enhance viewers’ enjoyment.
Now TV customers can also enjoy matches on the go via the Now Player app or using Now TV’s video-on-demand service. Now E subscribers will be able to catch Premier League matches live and on demand for the next three seasons.
“We are excited to extend our long- standing partnership with Premier League for the coming three seasons exclusively in Hong Kong,” commented Derek Choi, head of pay-TV, HKT. “Being Hong Kong’s home of sports, the continued broadcast of the Premier League and the addition of SPOTV reaffirm our commitment to bring the best global sports content to the city. Now TV is Hong Kong’s first broadcaster to offer Premier League matches in 4K. Add to that our comprehensive coverage and innovative features, we are confident that we can provide the best-ever Premier League experience to Hong Kong viewers.”
Starting from March 1, Now TV customers can also watch MotoGP World Championship, Wimbledon and The US Open Tennis Championships, The Open Championships, BWF World Tour, World Table Tennis, Korean Baseball League, PSA Squash, etc. via the newly launched SPOTV channel. SPOTV is a leading international sports pay-TV network in Asia featuring premium live sports action. The company has also secured sports content such as Formula One, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Australian Open and Roland-Garros, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.
