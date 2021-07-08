Streaming platform LIVENow will offer single match passes for the English Premier League 2021/22 season for viewers in Singapore, who will be able to buy pay-per-view passes for one fixture per match week.

Viewers will have the opportunity to follow games live on multiple devices and have access to features like Watch Together, which connects fans together through ‘virtual living rooms’.

Peter Leible, head of sport, commented: “LIVENow was founded on the principle of providing ‘choice’ for customers and offering flexibility in how they can buy and consume content. We’re delighted to provide a pay-per-view option for football fans in Singapore, to watch one of the most competitive leagues in football: the English Premier League.”