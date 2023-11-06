

Virgin Media is making Apple TV+ available directly on Virgin TV 360 set-top boxes and also on Stream, the company's streaming-only service for its broadband customers. On Stream, Apple TV+ joins Disney+, Netflix and Lionsgate+ among the studio streamer options.



David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, says: “Virgin TV is the home of great entertainment with all the must-have channels, apps and on-demand content. With Apple TV+, our customers can enjoy even more unmissable shows and movies all in one place.”



Apple TV+ is home to shows including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Hijack, Foundation’. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ from director Martin Scorsese will be released soon.



Virgin TV 360 offers access to 190 channels and up to three mini 360 boxes around the home for the full multi-room TV experience, as well as access to the Virgin TV Go app so customers can stream their favourite content from their phone or tablet.



Stream is designed for customers taking Virgin Media's Ultrafast Broadband. Alongside studio D2C streaming offers, this service includes sports and movie packages including TNT Sports, Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD.



Stream users can pick-and-mix their entertainment choice every month, with consumer marketing emphasising how you can "add stuff in, swap stuff out, cancel and ‘uncancel’ every month". Customers get 10% credit back on selected entertainment subscriptions. The service also includes leading broadcast streaming services and YouTube, and features universal search and voice discovery.



Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 as an all-original streaming service. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have won 392 awards and received 1,579 award nominations.