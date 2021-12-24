Bringing what it says will be diverse and path-breaking content, the Disney+ Hotstar SVOD platform has announced the release of all new and varied Telugu programming across genres including family drama, comedy, crime thriller and reality TV.
The new Telugu line-up on Disney+ Hotstar follows the successful releases of titles in the recent past such as Unheard, Maestro, Adbhutam, MaaOoriPolimera, SeetiMaar and Gully Rowdy bringing diverse and unique stories especially curated for Telugu entertainment lovers, aiming to focus on locally relevant narratives and featuring some of the biggest stars of Tollywood in blockbuster movies.
The new slate includes the first-ever original Telugu Hotstar Specials series, Parampara – starring Jagapathi Babu, Sharat Kumar and Naveen Chandra (pictured); the first, Telugu digital-exclusive season of the nation’s favourite reality show BiggBoss Live hosted by King Nagarjuna; 9 hours, a thrilling bank robbery presented by directed by Krish starring Tarak Ratna and Ajay among others; Jhansi, starring Anjali in the lead role, an action-packed web series about an amnesiac woman and a doting mother who unravels her true identity and confronts her dark past making her a reluctant vigilante; and Shaitan, a thriller written and directed by Maahi Raghav.
Commenting on the slate and its ambition, Sunil Rayan, president and head of Disney+ Hotstar said: “We have always been at the forefront of revolutionising the way content is created and consumed in India - and are delighted to continue this journey to create an unparalleled Telugu entertainment experience for our viewers. Joining forces with some of the prolific minds in the industry, we are excited to offer fresh content in Telugu with path-breaking narratives through Parampara, 9 Hours and Jhansi as well as exciting formats through BiggBoss Live. With this foray, we endeavour to take one more step towards elevating the entertainment experience for viewers across India."
Added Telugu superstar Nagarjuna: “Digital streaming platforms in the country are growing their footprint and it is interesting how the platform is leveraging the Tollywood industry’s large fan following to bring in original productions and creative narratives. The addition of Telugu dedicated series and films on Disney+ Hotstar, is a definitive step towards democratising entertainment for the global audience.”
