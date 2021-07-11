 Vice World News to debut digital series Border to Border | Online Video | News | Rapid TV News
Vice Media Group’s international news network Vice World News is to launch a new digital series on YouTube.

borderBorder to Border follows Vice News correspondent David Noriega as he visits borderlands around the world, delivering an immersive, first-hand look at life in border regions - from political issues, conflicts and crime to the vivid characters on both sides of the lines.

Locations are covered in two episodes, each examining a different side of the conflicts and exchanges that take place on borders, from crime and commerce to culture and migration.

Border to Border consists of eight episodes from four borderlands: Colombia-Venezuela, Kenya-Tanzania, Ireland-Northern Ireland, and US-Mexico. New episodes will premiere weekly on Sundays.

