The viewer analytics provider says its Content Discovery Platform Version 10 delivers increased user engagement, more business control and new operating efficiencies, alongside cloud scalability to 50+ million users, auto-scaling and self-healing.

The platform, targeted at video service providers, studios, broadcasters and media companies is aimed at delivering personalised experiences to customers, resulting in uplift in viewer engagement, loyalty and ARPU.

Content Discovery Platform Version 10 features new machine learning algorithms and techniques for recommendations as well as what ThinkAnalytics claims is the industry’s most extensive selection of use cases to meet business requirements across all devices. Combining algorithms and techniques in a single use case gives customers flexibility when creating dynamic user experiences personalised for every viewer.

Using AI to predict loads, the platform auto-scales in advance of peak viewing, such as appointment-to-view live sports events, and can scale to support hundreds of millions of viewers. It delivers high levels of resilience with the ability to self-heal at an individual service level; if a cloud service fails, it is automatically replaced with a new instance, ensuring service continuity for viewers.

For editorial teams, ThinkAnalytics Editorial Campaign Intelligence comes with an updated editor console, which includes manual curation tools for title-specific promotions and gives video service providers the opportunity to blend advanced AI personalisation with human expertise.

An enhanced ThinkInsight big data platform presents all viewing metrics and insights with instant KPIs to aid decision-making in areas such as UI/UX, the most popular carousels, content acquisition, content upsell, churn, customer satisfaction and marketing services.

The majority of ThinkAnalytics’ customer base now runs in the cloud with a number of deployments serving more than 50 million monthly active users and over 20,000 requests per second. ThinkAnalytics says its platform delivers 6 billion content recommendations per day.



“Video service providers who understand the value of the engagement economy can now build deeper, more sustainable relationships with Version 10. Just as the FAANG business models are built on analysing consumer behaviour, we too are helping our customers use deep learning to draw out valuable insights to personalise viewing experiences. The result is increased subscriber engagement, improved customer satisfaction and reductions in churn," commented ThinkAnalytics CTO Peter Docherty.



"Our new cloud-native platform draws on many years of large-scale operational experience with some of the top TV operators worldwide. Our customers can benefit from the latest cloud technology safe in the knowledge that our platform delivers the industry’s highest levels of business benefits and customer engagement while minimising infrastructure costs, and maximising resilience and scalability.”