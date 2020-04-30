Strong demand in the US for its personalised content discovery platform and real-time dashboard and big data analytics solution have driven a strong 2019 financial for content discovery and viewer analytics solution provider ThinkAnalytics.





Looking ahead, The company revealed that for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2019, its revenues increased 30% annually and that reflecting what it called substantial investments in the US and the expansion of its Los Angeles office, the company has added names including HBO and DirecTV to its client roster.ThinkAnalytics says that its latest customer metrics show that after going live clients see churn reductions of 5% to 10%; VOD viewing increasing between 25% and 100%; and engagement hours increasing by up to 35%. The firm claims that its continued growth owes much to its broad content discovery and viewer insight technology , taking search and recommendations from being a nice-to-have to an essential tool for video service providers. ThinkAnalytics says that it now delivers 6 billion recommendations each day to more than 350 million users in 43 languages.“With video service providers investing substantial sums in content acquisition and licensing, they need to better understand viewer engagement behaviour to increase ROI and meet their overall business objectives,” noted ThinkAnalytics CEO Gabriel Berger. “Because of this market maturity, we are seeing a surge in using not just [our] content discovery platform but also [technology] to better inform them with faster decision-making about how viewers are engaging with content; content and campaign uptake; and real-time efficacy of marketing campaigns. It is all about boosting customer engagement and loyalty through both human and algorithmic discovery combined with accurate real-time insight and the ability to adapt and change rapidly.”Looking ahead, ThinkAnalytics expects in 2020 the majority of its customer base to implement its ThinkInsight real-time dashboard and analytics solution. The technology is designed to help video service providers make faster and more informed business decisions about the user experience, recommendations efficacy and content upsell, to boost viewer engagement and loyalty.