Independent youth media company VICE Media Group has announced its first free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel for the Roku online video platform.
The service, which has premiered on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium TV on the Roku platform, promises “informative and entertaining” premium series and documentaries covering culture, entertainment, food, tech, sports and news from across VICE Media Group.
Programming on the VICE channel will include TV library content, longer-length digital content adapted for TV and a selection of VICE World News titles. Additionally, VICE Distribution has also sold over 200 hours of VICE content to Roku, which will air on The Roku Channel.
The launch is regarded as the next growth milestone for VICE Media Group in the AVOD sector, increasing the number of touch-points for audiences to consume VICE content. The company says that the appetite for its content has never been greater, with VICE TV reporting its biggest year-over-year growth ever, claiming 1.8 billion video views on VICE's global YouTube network and the launch and expansion of VMG’s dedicated distribution business.
Just weeks ago, VICE Distribution, the global distribution division of VICE Media Group, secured a new partnership with the Pluto TV advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service in the US for over 215 hours of premium non-scripted programming.
“This is an important move into the high growth and evolving connected TV sector for VICE Media Group,” remarked VICE Studios president Kate Ward. “As we continue to meet the increasing audience demand for our content, the channel will feature the best of VICE and unprecedented access to stories that others don’t tell. We’re delighted to be launching with The Roku Channel.”
“We’ve built an experience that gets viewers to the entertainment they want most quickly and easily,” added Roku AVOD growth director Ashley Hovey. “Live, compelling content continues to be of utmost importance to our customers and we’re thrilled to partner with VICE Media Group to bring their original programming to the millions of engaged viewers of The Roku Channel.”
