GB News, which claims to be the biggest TV news channel to launch in the UK since Sky News in 1989, has selected Arqiva to deliver its content.

Arqiva will distribute GB News to all major UK DTT, satellite and cable platforms including Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView and Freesat, reaching more than 96% of British television households.

GB News, whose investors include Discovery Inc and investment firm Legatum, is scheduled to launch later this year, and will be chaired by veteran former BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil.

Arqiva will execute the launch and manage the programme delivery for GB News, allowing the channel to capitalise on flexible content distribution solutions through a seamless combination of traditional fibre and Arqiva’s fully managed Virtual Connect cloud-based products.

Chris Alner, director of commercial broadcast at Arqiva, said: “We’ve been at the centre of UK broadcasting for decades, and have the knowledge and experience to help our customers launch seamlessly across all major TV platforms in the UK. Our end-to-end proposition provides GB News with a one-stop service that will underpin a smooth arrival into the UK media landscape. As viewer expectations around instant news, reporting and analysis coverage heighten, we’re pleased to be able to support GB News on their journey.”

Added Angelos Frangopoulos, chief executive officer at GB News: “Arqiva’s heritage in broadcasting, and their track record in service delivery gives us confidence that our audience will have the best possible chance to see our content. We’re looking forward to working with them to deliver our channel seamlessly to people’s homes across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”