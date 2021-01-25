Promising an annus mirabilis for viewers in 2021, leading European media firm Sky and its NOW TV online video subsidiary are bringing launching more than 125 new Sky Originals, in 2021, the company’s biggest ever line-up of TV and film.
The new schedule for 2021 and beyond is part of Sky’s commitment to more than double its investment in original content by 2024. Work is underway on Sky Studios Elstree, the company’s new TV and film studio in North London which is set to open in 2022.
The slate will contain 30 new Sky Original films and 30 new Sky Original documentaries, on top of drama, comedy, entertainment and arts series. That represents a 50% increase on original TV and film than last year, packed full of great stories and your favourite stars.
Sky Cinema will become the home of Sky Original film with at least two new original films every month and this is set to rise to one a week from 2022. The 2021 roster features a mix of British and American films featuring stars such as Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Hugh Bonneville, Keeley Hawes, Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Rita Ora, Raff Law, Patrick Stewart, Meera Syal, Andy Serkis, Noel Clarke, Adam Devine, Ken Jeong, Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, Samantha Morton, Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro, Julianne Moore and Stanley Tucci.
New Sky Original documentaries include an exploration of how Liverpool became the epicentre of a drugs boom that was to change Britain forever (Liverpool Narcos); a revealing look at newly discovered footage from the Chernobyl disaster (Chernobyl 86);a look back at Britain’s 40-year struggle with HIV/AIDS (Positive); and a forensic examination of the case of Jeremy Bamber and the White House Farm Murders (The Bambers: Murder at the Farm), executive produced by Louis Theroux and Aaron Fellows.
High-end drama offers four new series from acclaimed TV writers Paul Abbott (Shameless, No Offence) with Wolfe; David Farr (The Night Manager) with The Midwich Cuckoos; and Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, The Batman) with Extinction; and Michael Winterbottom (Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland and 24 Hour Party People) with This Sceptred Isle.
