The collaboration centre for innovation in the UK digital TV marketplace, the DTG, has released the latest version of the D-Book, its industry-determined, next generation, universally deployed specification.

Created with industry and updated annually, it sets out the technical interoperability requirements for digital terrestrial television in the UK, underpinning Freeview, YouView, Freesat, EE TV, BT TV and TalkTalk TV.

In support of the increased resolution on displays, D-Book 12 ensured all future TVs will support resolutions of HD or above by removing SD receiver profiles. This evolution continues in D-Book 12.5, reflected mainly in the SI (service information) Rules of Operation. D-Book 12.5 has an update of the Errata of the HbbTV specification.

In addition, an overhaul of the structure has improved layout and navigation throughout the document.

The DTG welcomes contributions from members on the evolution towards hybrid distribution systems which will feed into the development of future D-Books.

Richard Lindsay-Davies, CEO of the DTG, said: “A world-first when first published, the DTG D-Book is the culmination of over 25 years of industry collaboration that ensures every UK citizen can enjoy great British television. More importantly than ever, in this extraordinary year, we continue to bring together brilliant engineers from across the sector, ensuring that viewers can enjoy the exciting range of content, reliably in the best quality possible, across a wide range of consumer electronics devices.”

Added Freeview marketing director Owen Jenkinson: “The DTG D-Book continues to ensure every television, and Freeview Play recorder and set-top box gives the best possible TV experience to viewers across the UK"

D-Book 12.5 is available to DTG members as part of their membership and can be downloaded from https://dtg.org.uk/publication/download_d-book/. Non-DTG Members can purchase the D-Book for £50,000.