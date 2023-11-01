

David Flynn, former Founder of Youngest Media, has launched a new studio called Plegazoid, dedicated to creating innovative content with global appeal. Plegazoid has entered an exclusive JV with South Shore to develop and produce non-scripted formats together. David Flynn, former Founder of Youngest Media, has launched a new studio called Plegazoid, dedicated to creating innovative content with global appeal. Plegazoid has entered an exclusive JV with South Shore to develop and produce non-scripted formats together.



Flynn is the creator and producer behind shows like ‘Million Pound Drop’, ‘Game of Clones’, ‘Moneybags’ and ‘Small Fortune’, amongst others. He has been working with South Shore for several months and the companies have two projects at pilot stage with UK broadcasters.



South Shore is backed by ITV Studios, which will also work alongside Plegazoid to develop its ideas for global audiences via its creative network, as well as handling international distribution for the joint venture. South Shore produced the recent Channel 4 hit ‘Don’t Look Down’.



Plegazoid was originally the name given to a Pointless answer by David Flynn and his team when they created the BBC hit quiz ‘Pointless’. Now he’s using the expression/name to define a type of show format and thinking (as well as the company).



Flynn says: “We’re on the hunt for ‘Plegazoids’, those counter-intuitive ideas that nobody else has thought of. The South Shore team share my desire to launch these shows, and their creativity and independent spirit make them the perfect partner to join forces with.”

Andrew MacKenzie, CEO of South Shore, comments: “David is one of the smartest people in the industry, with an incredible track record. He is the perfect fit to partner with South Shore and we couldn’t be happier to be launching this joint venture with him.”