

Talpa Studios' new quiz show 'The Jump' premiered on RTL4 on October 21 with a market share of 36.6% (including extended viewing) in the 25-54 demo, more than doubling the timeslot average. The first international commission is from RTL Hungary.



The new format sees five contestants battle it out on a 40-metre-long bridge (on a set) for a large cash prize. The RTL4 premiere achieved 1.1 million viewers and the show outperformed all competitors in its timeslot.



RTL Hungary has already recorded a daily prime-time version of the brand-new show, and this will air on RTL in 2024. Hungarian Scripted Productions, known for their expertise in quiz and game shows, collaborated with Talpa Studios to produce the daily version. The show was recorded back-to-back with the Dutch weekly version at the production hub of Talpa Studios in Hilversum (the Netherlands).



This marks the first time that RTL Hungary has co-produced an entertainment show in the Netherlands. “The format is perfect for our production hub, as we only needed foreign contestants and hosts to visit our studio,” explains Mark van Achterberg, Managing Director at Talpa Studios. “This is a testament not only to our pricing but also to the high quality and experience we provide, aligning with our strategy as an independent global production studio.”



In ‘The Jump’, five contestants compete for a cash prize. Their goal is to cross the bridge by answering ten quiz questions correctly. If they answer incorrectly, they ‘plunge’ from the bridge. The show begins with a quick game to determine the 'Controller’ of the game. The Controller has the power to decide who plays. They can either pick themselves or choose one of their opponents. Refusing to play is not an option.



Each 'question' consists of several fun, thought-provoking statements, but only one of them is true. Players make their choice by physically jumping on the statement they believe is correct. A correct guess means they advance to the next question. If they are wrong, they drop (literally) out of the game.



The Controller decides who goes up next. “When will they allow other contestants to play and clear the way for them? And when are they confident enough to risk it all themselves?” Talpa Studios asks, reflecting the excitement the format is designed to create. “As the game progresses, the number of answer options increases, ramping up the challenge. Only the contestant who survives the tenth and last jump wins the big cash prize. Who will brave the odds and make it across?”



Barbara Hamori, Producer at Scripted Productions, says The Jump “is the most monumental, heroic, yet funny and intriguing format I have come across in recent years. The fear of failing and falling sharpens the contestants' minds, and an adrenaline flush drives the quiz show to its maximum."



Talpa Studios is the independent global content house focused on non-scripted formats. It has exclusive access rights to premium broadcast and streaming channels in the Netherlands and Germany.