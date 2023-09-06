Aiming to transform monetisation strategies for streaming TV, broadcast SaaS technology provider Amagi has announced a partnership with broadcast tech provider Imagine Communications to unveil a free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) monetisation solution for direct inventory sales.
Explaining their move, the companies say in an era where FAST companies and broadcasters launch channels with programmatic pipelines as the backbone of their monetisation strategy, the industry is experiencing a paradigm shift. As audience engagement flourishes, the potential of direct sales inventory emerges ― offering substantial opportunities for premium sponsorships and advertising collaborations, which in turn lead to higher revenue streams, while simultaneously reducing programmatic costs.
The combined solution that will be the fruit of the partnership is designed to empower FAST providers to enhance ad revenue through direct sales placements alongside programmatic and offers advanced, broadcast-quality ad serving. It integrates Amagi's Thunderstorm dynamic ad insertion platform with Imagine Communications' SureFire video ad server.
By combining SureFire's ad formats and granular contextual metadata capabilities with simplified workflows for targeted ad campaigns and user-friendly tracking dashboards, Amagi says FAST customers can establish their direct sales operation with ease, inviting advertisers and sponsorship partners to upload their ads seamlessly. With these ads placed on channels using broadcast-quality standards, connectivity to programmatic demand sources remains unaltered.
"Our partnership with Imagine Communications underscores our commitment to empowering customers with solutions that amplify their monetisation strategies,” said Amagi chief executive officer and co-founder Baskar Subramanian, articulating what he said was the transformative potential of the collaboration. “The introduction of direct sales tools within the FAST landscape is poised to usher in a new era of revenue optimisation."
Imagine Communications chief executive officer Tom Cotney added: "Incorporating SureFire's new user interface for easy direct ad sales operations complements Amagi's suite, enriching FAST customers' revenue by offering direct sales, as well as programmatic monetisation capabilities."
